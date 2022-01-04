True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.57 Average PT from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNT.UN shares. boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$652.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.41. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.