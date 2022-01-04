The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

