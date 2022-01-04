Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

