Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 756.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

