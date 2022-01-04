Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,396 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.68% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

