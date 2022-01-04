Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.