Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

DVOL opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

