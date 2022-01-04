Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,498 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

