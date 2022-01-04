Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

