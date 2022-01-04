Brokers Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. BOK Financial has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $110.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.