Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

