FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.