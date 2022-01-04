PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

