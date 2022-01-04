Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,019,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,223% compared to the typical volume of 77,094 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

