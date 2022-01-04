Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

