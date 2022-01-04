New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

