New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Envista by 11,861.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

