New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.29 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

