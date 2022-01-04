New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,855,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $174.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

