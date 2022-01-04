Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

