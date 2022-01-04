Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $5,514,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 34.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.29.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

