Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 901.88 ($12.15).

BOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.34) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.60) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.78) to GBX 770 ($10.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY opened at GBX 891.50 ($12.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 836.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 874.49. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 671.82 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.