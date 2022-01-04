Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Universal worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Universal by 5.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 76,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 228.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

