Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

