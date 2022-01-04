AIA Group Ltd Has $336,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $304.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.