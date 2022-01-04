Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,063 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

