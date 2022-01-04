AIA Group Ltd Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $209.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,715 shares of company stock worth $67,613,922 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.