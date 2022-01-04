AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

