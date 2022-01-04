AIA Group Ltd Invests $274,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

