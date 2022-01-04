Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “
STAF stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
