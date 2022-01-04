Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

STAF stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.