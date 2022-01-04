Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Meritor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.