Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $884.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

