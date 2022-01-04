Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Polaris by 57.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

