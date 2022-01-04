Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

