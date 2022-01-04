OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OMF stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

