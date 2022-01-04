Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $48,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

