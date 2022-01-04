First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $631.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.93. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

