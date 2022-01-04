iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

