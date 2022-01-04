Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the November 30th total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Get Auddia alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.