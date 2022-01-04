Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARDS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

