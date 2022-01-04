Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.95).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 157.94 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.51. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

