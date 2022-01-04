Needham & Company LLC Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

MRVL stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

