Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $343.00

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.62), with a volume of 145598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.04.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

