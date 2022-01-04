The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a market cap of $394.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.