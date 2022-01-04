Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.13. FOX posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

