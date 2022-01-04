Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

