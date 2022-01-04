Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

PH opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

