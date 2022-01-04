Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National Research by 102,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

