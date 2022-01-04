ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.