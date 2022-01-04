Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

